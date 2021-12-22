Emil Bogdan Savastru, 31, was convicted for possessing more than £1 million worth of counterfeit notes - Credit: Met Police

A man has been convicted after more than £1million worth of counterfeit notes were found in Bow.

On 30 January last year, Met Police detectives carried out a search warrant at a home in Shetland Road.

During the search, they found £1m worth of counterfeit £50 and €200 notes in large suitcases.

Some of the fake cash recovered by police. - Credit: Met Police

Later that day, Emil Bogdan Savastru was arrested at Heathrow Airport while waiting to board a flight to Japan, after documents he left at the scene linked him to the fake cash.

When questioned, the 31-year-old refused to explain why the notes were in his possession, where he had got them from, or what he was planning to do with them.

Det Con Andrew Payne, who led the investigation, said: “Without a doubt, these notes would have been used to commit further crimes across the UK.

“This successful prosecution relied heavily on the close working between the Met and the Bank of England, leaving little doubt that Savastru was guilty of these offences.

“Counterfeit currency in the UK harms the economy and has a real, significant impact on businesses who take possession of it unknowingly.”

Savastru, of no fixed address, was found guilty of one count of having custody or control of a counterfeit note following a trial at Isleworth Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at the same court on February 10 next year.