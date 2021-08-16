Published: 6:46 PM August 16, 2021

A murder investigation is underway after a man was found with a fatal head injury in Tower Hamlets.

Emergency services were called to Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, in Southern Grove, at 7am today (August 16) following reports that a man had been found unresponsive.

Officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics attended and found a man, believed to be aged 50, with a head injury, Scotland Yard said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Work is under way to inform all next of kin and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Met officers said they were "keeping an open mind."

Det Chf Insp Claire Hine, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The discovery of a body in these circumstances will understandably cause concern in the local community.

“I would like to reassure them that an investigation is already under way, led by specialist homicide detectives.

"We are determined to find out, what happened and to identify the person or people responsible.

“At this early stage, we are keeping an open mind as to what has caused this fatal head injury.

"A post mortem examination will take place in due course which will provide greater clarity.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the vicinity of Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, either this morning or last night, to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be extremely important to our investigation.”

Supt Daniel Rutland from the Central East Command Unit, which covers Tower Hamlets, added:

“I want to reassure local residents that this incident is being investigated by a team of specialist officers.

“Local officers will also be in and around the area in the coming days; if you have concerns or have information that could assist this investigation then please speak to one of these officers or call police.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, providing the reference 1277/16.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.