Man, 20, found fighting for life at illegal rave in Bow
A man was found fighting for his life at a rave shut down by the police in Bow.
Officers gave first aid to the 20 year-old who was found unresponsive and struggling to breathe at the unlicensed music event at The Kirtland Centre in Coborn Street.
Police were alerted to the illegal party at about twenty-five minutes past midnight on Sunday, May 16.
Officers forced their way in and found about 200 people inside.
A Met spokesperson said on Sunday: "The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
"There is no evidence at this stage to suggest that he had been assaulted. He is believed to be suffering the effects of illegal drugs."
According to the Met, officers worked amid a "hostile" crowd to close down the illegal event.
Two girls were arrested for possession of class A and B drugs and handling stolen goods. They remain in police custody.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.