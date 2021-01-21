Man sentenced for grooming 13-year-old boy on Snapchat to sell drugs

Published: 9:31 AM January 21, 2021

A man received a two-year suspended prison sentence and community service after grooming a 13-year-old boy to deal drugs for him.

Abdur Rakib, of Sclater Street, Spitalfields, admitted supplying class A drugs and modern slavery offences and was was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (January 20).

The 21-year-old was part of a group of three men who coerced the teenager into selling drugs by contacting him via Snapchat, asking him if he wanted to make "easy money".

Rakib arranged to meet the boy in Tower Hamlets on December 27, 2019, before he drove him to Guildford, Surrey, where he was kept in a room.

The group of men planned for him to deal class A drugs on the their behalf.

However, the teenager's mum was able to contact him and inform the police, who attended the address and located him unharmed.

Rakib was arrested on the next day and charged.

Detective Constable Ben Stone from the Central East Command Unit CID said: “Rakib was part of a group who targeted a young child and pressured him into criminality with the lure of easy money.

"Thankfully, due to the quick actions of the child’s mother and the police, the boy was located safe and well before he sank further into the clutches of this unscrupulous group.

“There is no such thing as easy money – it always comes at a price, and where criminality is involved, that price will mean being put before the courts to face the consequences.”

Rakib was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and ordered to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work.