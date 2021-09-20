Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder

Published: 6:24 PM September 20, 2021

Mohammed Hoque has been found guilty of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent and will be sentenced on Friday, October 8. - Credit: Met Police

A man who stabbed a teenager to death has been found guilty of murder.

On Friday, July 10 last year, 19-year-old Muhammad Samir Uddin died at the scene after being stabbed to death at Crossharbour DLR station.

In a tribute to Samir, his family described him as a “bubbly and loving” young man and his father, Soif Uddin, said: “Bearing the pain and anguish of losing our son is too much to take but something our family will have to live with for the rest of our lives.

"We miss him very much.”

Today (September 20), Mohammed Hoque, 22, of Manchester Road, has been found guilty of murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent following a 10-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

You may also want to watch:

He will be sentenced on October 8.

Victim, Muhammad Samir Uddin. - Credit: Met Police

The murder happened when Hoque and a friend encountered Muhammad and four of his friends while on their way into the Crossharbour DLR station just before 6pm.

CCTV footage played in court shows Hoque walking up the station stairs towards platform two, when he turned to his right and began communicating with the other group.

Muhammad and his two friends moved to the bottom of the stairwell where a short conversation happened between the two groups.

The court heard how the conversation escalated into a physical altercation, with CCTV footage showing Hoque pull a black kitchen knife out of his fur hood.

The knife used to commit the crime. - Credit: Met Police

He then ran down the stairs after Muhammad and a second victim and recklessly swung his knife at them, stabbing them both.

Muhammad collapsed on the stairs and was picked up by his friend.

They both began running away but only made it a short distance out of the station before Muhammad collapsed again as Hoque fled the scene.

Muhammad, despite the efforts of the public and paramedics, died of his injuries.

His friend underwent surgery at a hospital for a single stab wound on his back.

Hoque admitted in court he had never spoken to Muhammad prior to the day of the attack.

On July 12 he handed himself in to a local police station.

Senior investigating officer in the case, Det Ch Insp Paul Langley, said: “This was a shocking act of violence which resulted in the loss of a young man with his whole life ahead of him.

“While we’re pleased to see that justice has been served to the man responsible, Samir Uddin’s untimely and tragic death has left an unfillable hole in the lives of his parents, four younger siblings and friends.

“I would like to take this opportunity to offer my heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and I hope they can take some small comfort that justice has been served today.”