Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London

A man arrested in east London has now been charged with sharing a terrorist publication.

Sabbir Miah, a 28-year-old from east London, appeared in court on Wednesday, November 3, charged with "disseminating a terrorist publication", which is banned under the 2006 Terrorist Act.

He was remanded in custody for almost three weeks by Westminster magistrates to appear again on Friday, November 19.

Miah was taken into custody November 2 when officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command served warrants at two east London addresses. No details of the location have been issued.