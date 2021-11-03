News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:31 PM November 3, 2021
28-year-old man in court charged with terrorism publication offence

28-year-old man in court charged with terrorism publication offence - Credit: Met Police

A man arrested in east London has now been charged with sharing a terrorist publication. 

Sabbir Miah, a 28-year-old from east London, appeared in court on Wednesday, November 3, charged with "disseminating a terrorist publication", which is banned under the 2006 Terrorist Act. 

He was remanded in custody for almost three weeks by Westminster magistrates to appear again on Friday, November 19. 

Miah was taken into custody November 2 when officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command served warrants at two east London addresses. No details of the location have been issued. 

East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abdal Ahmed gets award for 'best kebab house in town'

Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

Mike Brooke

person
Cllr Rabina Khan... faced with hate messages on WhatsApp

'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp

Mike Brooke

person
Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard.

Metropolitan Police

Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Mike Brooke

person