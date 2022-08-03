A man is in hospital after being stabbed at Canary Wharf Underground station last night.

Police say officers were called at 10.41pm on Tuesday (August 2) following reports of a stabbing, with a man suffering a leg injury.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police (BTP) said he remains in hospital for treatment but the injury is not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, providing reference number 697 of 02/08/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.