'Ruthless' killer sentenced for Isle of Dogs murder

A "ruthless" killer will serve at least 22 years in prison after murdering Mohamed Ensser on the Isle of Dogs.

Kwabena Boateng, 21, of Dod Street, Poplar, appeared at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, August 3 where he was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Boateng, who was also found guilty of possession of a knife, had been convicted at the same court on Friday, July 29.

Mohamed was found in East Ferry Road with multiple stab injuries by police, who were called to reports of a fight on the evening of September 21 last year.

The Leyton resident died at the scene.

Mohamed Ensser, 33, who was from Leyton - Credit: Met Police

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to have been hypovolemic shock caused by a knife wound to the neck.

Police enquiries found Boateng and Mohamed had an argument in which the former accused Mohamed of owing him money for drugs.

Words were exchanged and Boateng then pulled a large knife from his waistband.

Mohamed armed himself with a discarded toaster in an attempt to defend himself. He also urged him to put the knife down.

Boateng began repeatedly swinging at and chasing Mohamed, who soon tripped and fell between two cars.

Witnesses then described Boateng stabbing Mohamed as he lay on the floor.

Boateng then got on his bicycle and rode away, followed by two associates.

Boateng was arrested in November by police who found him hiding under a bed at an address in Stewart Street on the Isle of Dogs.

He made no comment during police interview.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith said: "Our thoughts are with Mohamed's family. While I hope they can see that justice has been done, I understand the enormity of their grief in such a senseless loss.

"Mohamed was not armed. He urged Boateng to settle things fairly if they must, but Boateng was ruthless and attacked without mercy. This was an assault carried out in full view of several bystanders and people watching from the windows of their homes.

"The argument was petty, involving an alleged drugs debt, and Boateng saw fit that the only way it could be resolved was with serious violence."