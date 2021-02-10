News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Jailed: Spitalfields man who spat at police officer

Mike Brooke

Published: 5:51 PM February 10, 2021   
Steven Bennett... spat a woman police officer

Steven Bennett... spat a woman police officer - Credit: Met Police

A man who spat at and kicked a woman police office while being treated in hospital has been jailed.

Steven Bennett, a 47-year-old from Brick Lane in Spitalfields, had been stopped in the street in Kennington, south London, for breaching bail conditions that prohibited him from being in the area. 

He was taken to hospital showing signs of being unwell. But Bennett became aggressive at the hospital and spat at one of the officers and kicked her. He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, threatening behaviour and possessing cannabis at Kennington Park Road. 

“The officer was not seriously injured,” Sgt David Smith said. “But that doesn't make his behaviour acceptable.  

“Police spend their working lives protecting the public and for them to be attacked will not be tolerated.” 

Bennett pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates' Court on February 8 and jailed for three months and ordered to pay £100 to the officer. The cannabis charge was not proceeded with. 

