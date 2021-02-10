Jailed: Spitalfields man who spat at police officer
- Credit: Met Police
A man who spat at and kicked a woman police office while being treated in hospital has been jailed.
Steven Bennett, a 47-year-old from Brick Lane in Spitalfields, had been stopped in the street in Kennington, south London, for breaching bail conditions that prohibited him from being in the area.
He was taken to hospital showing signs of being unwell. But Bennett became aggressive at the hospital and spat at one of the officers and kicked her. He was charged with assaulting an emergency worker, threatening behaviour and possessing cannabis at Kennington Park Road.
“The officer was not seriously injured,” Sgt David Smith said. “But that doesn't make his behaviour acceptable.
“Police spend their working lives protecting the public and for them to be attacked will not be tolerated.”
You may also want to watch:
Bennett pleaded guilty at Croydon Magistrates' Court on February 8 and jailed for three months and ordered to pay £100 to the officer. The cannabis charge was not proceeded with.
Most Read
- 1 Docklands survivors remember IRA Canary Wharf bombing 25 years on
- 2 Lockdown won't stop apprentices like Archie sparking a career in electricity
- 3 Whitechapel skyscraper threat to Canon Barnett school
- 4 Plans to regenerate Chrisp Street Market move forward as council grants CPO
- 5 Rofikul awarded UK medal for his food packs to 6,000 people in east London
- 6 Men fined for planning breaches at flats in Whitechapel
- 7 Careers advice on offer to students in east London
- 8 Appeal to 'reluctant' ethnic groups to get Covid jabs with pop-up clinic in East London Mosque
- 9 Cash up for grabs to improve life around Olympic Park
- 10 Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields