Jailed: Bethnal Green man who tried to buy hand grenade to use on police

Published: 6:20 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 6:45 PM June 21, 2021

Mohammed Chowdhury... 24-year-old from Bethnal Green jailed nine years after arrest by Met's Counter Terrorism Command - Credit: Met Police

A man who tried to buy a grenade and target a police station has been jailed by a judge at the Old Bailey.

Mohammed Chowdhury was arrested after an undercover investigation in east London by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, which identified him attempting to make the purchase.

Detectives later searched Chowdhury’s home in Bethnal Green and found digital devices and evidence on a phone - documents downloaded with recipes for making explosives and how to create explosive devices.

Hand-written notes showing details of chemicals, explosives and diagrams copied from the downloaded manuals were also discovered.

Officers charged the 24-year-old with offences related to attempts to purchase the grenade and possessing the downloaded documents found on his phone.

When he was in prison awaiting trial, Chowdhury told family members that his intended target was a police station.

He admitted four charges of possessing documents likely to be useful for committing or preparing an act of terrorism when he first appeared in court last November. He was also found guilty at a trial three months later in February this year on a further charge of attempting to possess an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

Chowdhury was jailed for nine years on Monday, June 21.

“This case is a reminder that the threat from terrorism remains,” Cmdr Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command warned.

“Chowdhury downloaded extremely concerning documents and manuals on how to create and use explosives and lethal weapons. He made attempts at trying to get hold of a grenade to use against a police station.”

Detectives are now urging public vigilance following the trial and sentencing.

They are appealing for help with the return of crowded places and public events as things start opening up after lockdown.

Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious is being urged to contact police “no matter how small or insignificant” — but to call 999 in any life-threatening emergency.