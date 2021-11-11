Kwabena Boateng, who police want to speak to about the murder of Mohamed Ensser - Credit: Met Police

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of Mohamed Ensser on the Isle of Dogs have named a man they urgently want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Kwabena Boateng, 20, of Dod Street, Limehouse is described as 6ft 2inches tall, of medium build with short hair and speaks with a London accent.

He was last seen leaving a hotel in Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets on the afternoon of September 22.

The appeal comes after police were called just before 8.30pm on September 21 to East Ferry Road following reports of a group of men fighting.

Officers found 33-year-old Mohamed Ensser suffering from stab injuries, and administered CPR before London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived.

But despite their best efforts Mohamed, who was from Leyton, was pronounced dead at the scene half an hour later.

Mohamed Ensser, who was stabbed to death in East Ferry Road, on the Isle of Dogs - Credit: Met Police

His next of kin were notified and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

A post-mortem examination found Mohamed died because of a stab wound to his neck and hypovolemic shock.

Det Ch Insp Larry Smith, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command who is heading the murder investigation, said: “We would urgently like to speak to Kwabena Boateng in connection with the investigation.

"Anyone who sees Kwabena Boateng should not approach him, but should call 999 immediately.

“I would also ask if you have information, images or footage relating to any stage of this incident please do feel free to approach officers in the area, or, if you prefer, contact us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“No matter how small or insignificant your information seems, it could be a missing piece of the puzzle or may confirm information provided by someone else. If you can help, please do make the call."

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 020 8345 3895, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 7234/21Sep21 or Op Teramo.

To remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.

They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or IP address.