Man found with stab injuries in Stepney
Published: 8:16 AM September 17, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
A man was taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Stepney.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Belgrave Street at around 8.40am on Wednesday (September 15).
Emergency services attended and found the man, in his 20s, with stab injuries.
He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not life threatening, police say.
There have been no arrests and officers are continuing their enquiries.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 1534/15Sep.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
