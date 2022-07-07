Appeal: Man struck by two cars following fight in Poplar
- Credit: Google Maps
A man has been struck by two cars following a fight in Poplar.
Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which saw police called to Cotton Street at 12.18am yesterday morning (Wednesday, July 6).
Officers attended and found an 18-year-old man with head injuries. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.
It was reported that the man had been involved in an altercation with a group of people in Poplar High Street a short time earlier.
During this, the man was reportedly deliberately struck by two cars which left the scene before officers arrived.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances and identify the cars involved.
Officers are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area who may have information or dash cam footage.
Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 84/06Jul.
To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.