A car collided with a bus stop in Burdett Road earlier today (May 13) - Credit: Met Police

Two men who crashed into a bus stop while being pursued by police have been arrested.

At approximately 11.40am today - Friday, May 13 - officers on patrol in Mile End attempted to stop a car seen driving on false plates.

The car failed to stop and was pursued for a short distance before colliding with a bus stop on Burdett Road.

One man inside the car was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, while the other was detained on suspicion of theft.

They were both taken to hospital as a precaution. No injuries were reported.