Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave
Published: 1:40 PM January 23, 2021
- Credit: Met Police
Two men have been arrested after three police officers were assaulted at an illegal rave in Limehouse.
Officers were called to the commercial premises in Yorkshire Road at 01:38hrs this morning (January 23) after residents reported seeing large crowds and hearing music.
An order was authorised to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people who had gathered at the event which was held in breach of Covid-19 regulations.
Officers tried to engage with those in attendance, but three were assaulted as they tried to exit.
Two men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Both remain in custody at an east London police station.
