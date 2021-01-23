News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Two men arrested after police officers assaulted in Limehouse rave

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 1:40 PM January 23, 2021   
Police were called to Wembley Central station on Friday. Picture: Met Police

Two men were arrested after three police officers were assaulted when dispersing an illegal rave in Limehouse last night. - Credit: Met Police

Two men have been arrested after three police officers were assaulted at an illegal rave in Limehouse.

Officers were called to the commercial premises in Yorkshire Road at 01:38hrs this morning (January 23) after residents reported seeing large crowds and hearing music.

An order was authorised to disperse the crowd of more than 100 people who had gathered at the event which was held in breach of Covid-19 regulations.

Officers tried to engage with those in attendance, but three were assaulted as they tried to exit.

Two men, aged 35 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

You may also want to watch:

Both remain in custody at an east London police station. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man sentenced after teenage boy groomed on Snapchat to sell heroin
  2. 2 'Racist consultation' protest rejected on Tower Hamlets street closures as Labour sticks to its manifesto
  3. 3 Covid vaccination hub opening in Westfield next week
  1. 4 Fury as family homes vanish when Isle of Dogs landlord converts to bedsits
  2. 5 NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital
  3. 6 Council fined for Alexia Walenkaki's playground death in Mile End and says sorry to family
  4. 7 Airbnb house party violence leaves police officer with broken finger
  5. 8 Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt
  6. 9 Man sentenced for assault on Homerton Hospital nurse
  7. 10 Death of woman, 75, in Mile End fire could have been avoided
Crime
East London News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Queen lends her name to Royal London’s emergency Covid wards

Mike Brooke

person

Ethnic communities not taking up Covid jabs, Tower Hamlets Mayor warns

Mike Brooke

person

Tribute to 7th Barts Health Trust worker to die of Covid-19

Rachael Burford, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon

Metropolitan Police

Teenager found dead in Victoria Park

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon