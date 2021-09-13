News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London police chief slams detective who admitted voyeurism crimes

Mike Brooke

Published: 3:46 PM September 13, 2021   
Detective pleads guilty to voyeurism crimes

Detective pleads guilty to voyeurism crimes - Credit: Met Police

A senior detective has admitted a string of 19 "grave and troubling" crimes following an investigation by Met Police officers from east London. 

Det Insp Neil Corbel, 40, from Scotland Yard’s Continuous Policing Improvement Command, pleaded guilty in court to all 19 charges of voyeurism committed in London, Brighton and Manchester between 2017 and 2020. 

He appeared in the dock before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 13 after an investigation by the Met’s Central East Command, which covers Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney. 

“It is vital that the public feel they can trust the police,” the Central East borough commander Marcus Barnett said. 

“These are grave and troubling offences. If an officer undermines that trust, it is important that their crimes are investigated thoroughly and robustly."

Borough Commander Marcus Barnett , investigating voyeurism crimes... “vital that the public can trust the police"

Borough Commander Marcus Barnett , investigating voyeurism crimes... “vital that the public can trust the police" - Credit: Mike Brooke

Det Chief Supt Barnett added: “I am disappointed in the actions of the officer which are not representative of the standards we expect. I am saddened by the pain and hurt that he has caused.”  

Det Insp Corbel, who is due back in court for sentencing on October 4, was not on duty at the time of the crimes.

Misconduct proceedings by the Met Police will now follow. 

