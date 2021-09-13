East London police chief slams detective who admitted voyeurism crimes
A senior detective has admitted a string of 19 "grave and troubling" crimes following an investigation by Met Police officers from east London.
Det Insp Neil Corbel, 40, from Scotland Yard’s Continuous Policing Improvement Command, pleaded guilty in court to all 19 charges of voyeurism committed in London, Brighton and Manchester between 2017 and 2020.
He appeared in the dock before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 13 after an investigation by the Met’s Central East Command, which covers Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney.
“It is vital that the public feel they can trust the police,” the Central East borough commander Marcus Barnett said.
“These are grave and troubling offences. If an officer undermines that trust, it is important that their crimes are investigated thoroughly and robustly."
Det Chief Supt Barnett added: “I am disappointed in the actions of the officer which are not representative of the standards we expect. I am saddened by the pain and hurt that he has caused.”
Det Insp Corbel, who is due back in court for sentencing on October 4, was not on duty at the time of the crimes.
Misconduct proceedings by the Met Police will now follow.