The teenage victim of a fatal stabbing in Mile End has been named as Shea Gordon.

The 17-year-old from Enfield died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday (September 4) after Met Police officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance were called to a "disturbance involving a large number of people" in Mile End's Lichfield Road.

An 18-year-old was also found stabbed, and he remains critically ill in hospital.

Shea's family are being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, who is from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and is leading the investigation, said: “Shea's family have our assurances that we will do everything we possibly can to bring them justice and support them following their terrible loss.

"I also want to reassure them and the wider community that my team and I are working around the clock to establish exactly what has happened and who is responsible.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or may have information that could help our investigation to please get in touch with us and share what you know."

He cautioned against rumours that 100 people were involved in the incident, which he said is not "wholly accurate".

"We know a significant number of people were caught up in this incident but not necessarily directly involved or armed with weapons," he added.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder yesterday (September 5) and remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has captured footage or images, should call 0208 345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.



