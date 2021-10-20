Man found stabbed on board night bus

Published: 8:05 AM October 20, 2021

A man is in a critical condition after being found stabbed on board a night bus outside Mile End station. - Credit: Isabel Infantes

A man is in a critical condition after being found stabbed on board a night bus in Mile End.

Police were called to Mile End Road shortly before 1am today (Wednesday, October 20) to reports of a man with a knife on board an N25 bus.

A 34-year-old man was found with stab injuries and given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. He remains in a critical condition.

Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – suffered slash injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Mile End Road has been closed westbound and Mile End station was also shut.

Due to an ongoing investigation into a serious assault that occurred earlier this morning- the West bound carriageway of Mile End Road, and Mile End Underground Station remains closed at this time. — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) October 20, 2021

A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct, or call 0800 555 111 to report information to Crimestoppers anonymously.