Man found stabbed on board night bus
- Credit: Isabel Infantes
A man is in a critical condition after being found stabbed on board a night bus in Mile End.
Police were called to Mile End Road shortly before 1am today (Wednesday, October 20) to reports of a man with a knife on board an N25 bus.
A 34-year-old man was found with stab injuries and given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. He remains in a critical condition.
Two other men – aged 34 and 22 – suffered slash injuries and were also taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.
You may also want to watch:
Mile End Road has been closed westbound and Mile End station was also shut.
A crime scene remains in place and enquiries continue.
Most Read
- 1 Man killed after fall from Bow tower block
- 2 Why some families can't leave Bow's 'dangerous structure' tower block
- 3 Two hospitalised as 60 firefighters tackle blaze in Stratford
- 4 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 5 Man found stabbed on board night bus
- 6 Trees planted to remember people who died of Covid in the East End
- 7 Fast food! Lewis Hamilton-backed chain opening east London branches
- 8 Panel finds gross misconduct proven against Pc arrested on suspicion of drug dealing
- 9 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
- 10 O's will need a much improved display against leaders Forest Green
Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 244/20Oct, or call 0800 555 111 to report information to Crimestoppers anonymously.