County lines drug dealer jailed
A crack cocaine and heroin dealer from Wapping who ran a country drugs line in Oxfordshire has been jailed.
Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane was sentenced to five years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to six drugs supply offences at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, November 10).
He was identified as being in control of a criminal enterprise in February and, after an investigation by Thames Valley Police, two properties in Banbury and Tower Hamlets were raided on June 8.
Kashshaf was arrested at the Banbury property and was found in possession of the “Smiley” county drugs phone line and a quantity of the class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine.
He was charged with four offences later that day.
After further investigation, Kashshaf was charged with another two offences to do with class A drug on July 22.
Kashshaf pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply both crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin.
