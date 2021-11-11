News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

County lines drug dealer jailed

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:32 PM November 11, 2021
Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane in Tower Hamlets

Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane in Tower Hamlets was jailed for five years and six months. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A crack cocaine and heroin dealer from Wapping who ran a country drugs line in Oxfordshire has been jailed.

Mohammed Kashshaf, 22, of Brodlove Lane was sentenced to five years and six months behind bars after pleading guilty to six drugs supply offences at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, November 10).

He was identified as being in control of a criminal enterprise in February and, after an investigation by Thames Valley Police, two properties in Banbury and Tower Hamlets were raided on June 8.

Drugs seized from a property in Banbury.

Drugs seized from a property in Banbury. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

Kashshaf was arrested at the Banbury property and was found in possession of the “Smiley” county drugs phone line and a quantity of the class A drugs heroin and crack cocaine.

He was charged with four offences later that day. 

You may also want to watch:

After further investigation, Kashshaf was charged with another two offences to do with class A drug on July 22.

Kashshaf pleaded guilty to being concerned in making an offer to supply both crack cocaine and heroin, being concerned in the supply of both crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply both crack cocaine and heroin.

Most Read

  1. 1 Three charged with murder of Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  2. 2 Third arrest after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  3. 3 Voters to decide Spitalfields' future in referendum
  1. 4 Victim of fatal stabbing at Bow Lock named by police
  2. 5 Two men arrested after Camden man fatally stabbed near Bow Lock
  3. 6 Canalside murder hunt after man dies near Bow Lock
  4. 7 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  5. 8 Two former bank employees jailed for £900,000 scam
  6. 9 Masterplan for 1,600 new homes hopes for council green light
  7. 10 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Carefully picking up the tiny cannisters that litter Wapping

Blitz begins on dumping 'laughing gas' cannisters in streets

Mike Brooke

person
Fish and chips made the top 50! Niall Carson/PA Wire

Food and Drink

21 of the best places for fish and chips in east London

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
28-year-old man in court charged with terrorism publication offence

Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London

Mike Brooke

person
A district line tube train in London.

Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon