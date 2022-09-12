Murder arrest after Mile End stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another teen.

Shea Gordon, 17, died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday (September 4) after suffering a stab injury.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance "involving a large number of people" in Lichfield Road, Mile End just before 00.10am on the same day.

An 18-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a stab injury but a Met Police spokesperson said his condition is not life-threatening.

Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: "We continue to support Shea’s family through this incredibly difficult period. Please get in contact with any information you have that could help provide them with the answers about what happened to Shea.”

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on September 5 has been released with no further action.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has captured footage or images, is asked to call the Met's major incident room on 020 8345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.



