Murder arrest after Mile End stabbing
- Credit: Met Police
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another teen.
Shea Gordon, 17, died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday (September 4) after suffering a stab injury.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance "involving a large number of people" in Lichfield Road, Mile End just before 00.10am on the same day.
An 18-year-old man was also taken to hospital with a stab injury but a Met Police spokesperson said his condition is not life-threatening.
Det Ch Insp Mark Rogers, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: "We continue to support Shea’s family through this incredibly difficult period. Please get in contact with any information you have that could help provide them with the answers about what happened to Shea.”
An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on September 5 has been released with no further action.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has captured footage or images, is asked to call the Met's major incident room on 020 8345 3715, giving the reference Operation Wildcast.
Most Read
- 1 More than 63,000 people support petition to fix Poplar block's red ant infestation
- 2 Murder arrest after Mile End stabbing
- 3 Mile End stabbing: Victim named and police make arrest
- 4 King Charles III proclaimed at ceremonies across east London
- 5 Elizabeth, the Queen who returned to the East End time and again
- 6 Murder investigation launched after teens stabbed amid 'disturbance'
- 7 Police make arrest after woman found with puncture wound in Whitechapel
- 8 Will places of work and schools be open on the day of the Queen's funeral?
- 9 East London accessible transport event featuring Seb Dance labelled ‘great success’
- 10 Nationwide minute's silence announced in memory of Queen
Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.