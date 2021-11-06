Canalside murder hunt after man found dead near Bow Lock

Bow Lock on the Hertford Cut near where murder hunt has begun - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been started after a man was found dead by the Hertford Cut at Bromley-by-Bow.

The 22-year-old was discovered in Navigation Road alongside the canal by the Lea River close to the Bow Lock, near the A12 dual-carriageway, at around 8.45am on Saturday, November 6.

Ambulance paramedics called in police when they found the man, who was declared dead at the scene. Police have contacted the man's family.

A post mortem examination is being arranged. No details have been given about how the man died.

Homicide detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime unit have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the Saturday morning incident in Navigation Road to call 101, with reference 2171/06Nov.