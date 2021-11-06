Canalside murder hunt after man found dead near Bow Lock
- Credit: Google
A murder investigation has been started after a man was found dead by the Hertford Cut at Bromley-by-Bow.
The 22-year-old was discovered in Navigation Road alongside the canal by the Lea River close to the Bow Lock, near the A12 dual-carriageway, at around 8.45am on Saturday, November 6.
Ambulance paramedics called in police when they found the man, who was declared dead at the scene. Police have contacted the man's family.
Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
A post mortem examination is being arranged. No details have been given about how the man died.
You may also want to watch:
Homicide detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime unit have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the Saturday morning incident in Navigation Road to call 101, with reference 2171/06Nov.
Most Read
- 1 Canalside murder hunt after man found dead near Bow Lock
- 2 Blitz begins on dumping 'laughing gas' cannisters in streets
- 3 Memorial legacy at Raine's House honours campaigner Kathy Bracken
- 4 Tube lines 'severely delayed' due to 'customer incident'
- 5 Man in court on terrorism charge after arrest in east London
- 6 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
- 7 Diwali floating lotus light show delights Canary Wharf
- 8 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
- 9 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
- 10 'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp