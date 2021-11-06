News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Canalside murder hunt after man found dead near Bow Lock

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:49 PM November 6, 2021
Updated: 10:52 PM November 6, 2021
Bow Lock on the Hertford Cut near where murder hunt has begun

Bow Lock on the Hertford Cut near where murder hunt has begun - Credit: Google

A murder investigation has been started after a man was found dead by the Hertford Cut at Bromley-by-Bow.  

The 22-year-old was discovered in Navigation Road alongside the canal by the Lea River close to the Bow Lock, near the A12 dual-carriageway, at around 8.45am on Saturday, November 6.

Ambulance paramedics called in police when they found the man, who was declared dead at the scene. Police have contacted the man's family.  

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. 

Navigation Road at Bromley-by-Bow where man as found dead

Navigation Road at Bromley-by-Bow where man as found dead - Credit: Google

A post mortem examination is being arranged. No details have been given about how the man died.

Homicide detectives from Scotland Yard’s Specialist Crime unit have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the Saturday morning incident in Navigation Road to call 101, with reference 2171/06Nov. 

Canal lock in Bromley-by-Bow by the A12 

Canal lock in Bromley-by-Bow by the A12 - Credit: Google

