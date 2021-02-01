Naked man spotted walking the streets after Whitechapel murder
Police want to identify a man, who was seen walking naked around Whitechapel shortly after a horrific murder took place.
Officers want to speak to anyone who saw the naked man between 4am and 9am on January 24, as well as anyone who found his discarded clothes near the murder scene in Ellen Street.
Tiparat Argatu, 43, was killed after sustaining fatal injuries to her head and neck, including stab wounds.
Police discovered her after being called at 8.17am to concerned reports about her welfare.
Detectives have today released a picture of the Thai national, who only moved to London in September last year to be with her husband.
David Cheres, 19, was charged with her murder and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 27) for an initial hearing.
The teenager is next due in court at the Old Bailey on April 16 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
A 24-year-old man was also arrested but released with no further action. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the investigation.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call the incident room on 020 8345 3865. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting ref CAD1612/21 Jan.