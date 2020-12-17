Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue
- Credit: Met Police / @MPSTowerHam
Nine men were arrested in a series of dawn raids across the borough, as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug related crime.
Police raided 17 homes in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, December 16). The men, aged between 23 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the supply of Class A drugs.
All remain in custody pending further enquiries.
The warrants were part of Operation Continuum, which was established in response to ongoing reports of drug dealing, drug use and associated crime in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.
Det Insp Sean Lyons, leading the operation, said: “These arrests again serve as evidence of the success of this ongoing investigation in disrupting drug-related criminality across Tower Hamlets and Hackney.
You may also want to watch:
“Since March alone, we have arrested and charged 92 individuals as a result of this phased operation - and we will continue to bring those responsible to justice.
“We have made it quite clear that drug dealing and associated criminality has absolutely no place within our local communities, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our streets are made cleaner and safer for all.”
Most Read
- 1 Woman found dead at home with son 'feared death after cancer diagnosis'
- 2 Woman found dead alongside son had 'extreme and misdirected anxiety'
- 3 Jailed: Drug runner caught in police cocaine sting on Isle of Dogs
- 4 Fears Chinese embassy plan could unearth plague bodies
- 5 V-Day: East London residents get first Covid-19 vaccine
- 6 Vulnerable elderly people to receive winter care packages
- 7 Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum denies fraud allegations in court
- 8 17 in court after police drugs operation raids in east London and Home Counties
- 9 Corrupt Pc dismissed in east London for drug-running conspiracy and cash laundering
- 10 Bethnal Green cop gives family ‘best Christmas present ever’ after saving pensioner’s life
Officers from the central east gangs taskforce, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, continue to lead the operation.
Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “We know that our residents are concerned about crime, which has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, especially drug dealing and taking.
“This is why we work with police partners to disrupt local drug markets.
“Our community safety operations help to make Tower Hamlets a safer borough and will continue to target those intent on breaking the law.”