Nine men arrested as dawn raids targeting drugs crime continue

Published: 10:48 AM December 17, 2020

Police arrested nine men during dawn raids at 17 homes in Tower Hamlets. - Credit: Met Police / @MPSTowerHam

Nine men were arrested in a series of dawn raids across the borough, as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug related crime.

Police raided 17 homes in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, December 16). The men, aged between 23 and 55, were arrested on suspicion of offences relating to the supply of Class A drugs.

All remain in custody pending further enquiries.

The warrants were part of Operation Continuum, which was established in response to ongoing reports of drug dealing, drug use and associated crime in Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

Det Insp Sean Lyons, leading the operation, said: “These arrests again serve as evidence of the success of this ongoing investigation in disrupting drug-related criminality across Tower Hamlets and Hackney.

“Since March alone, we have arrested and charged 92 individuals as a result of this phased operation - and we will continue to bring those responsible to justice.

“We have made it quite clear that drug dealing and associated criminality has absolutely no place within our local communities, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our streets are made cleaner and safer for all.”

Officers from the central east gangs taskforce, in partnership with Tower Hamlets Council, continue to lead the operation.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs said: “We know that our residents are concerned about crime, which has continued throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, especially drug dealing and taking.

“This is why we work with police partners to disrupt local drug markets.

“Our community safety operations help to make Tower Hamlets a safer borough and will continue to target those intent on breaking the law.”