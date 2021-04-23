Nine women charged following Canary Wharf protest

Published: 8:21 AM April 23, 2021

Nine women, aged between 20 and 62, were charged with criminal damage following a protest in Canary Wharf - Credit: Met Police

Nine women have been charged with criminal damage following a protest in Canary Wharf on Thursday, April 22.

Police were called soon after 7am on Thursday, April 22 to reports of a "group of protestors causing criminal damage” to a building in Canada Square.

The windows at the HSBC headquarters were broken.

The nine women charged with criminal damage, aged between 20 and 62, will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrate's Court on Friday, April 23.