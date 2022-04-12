Car crashes into motorcyclist after police chase on A13
Published: 4:49 PM April 12, 2022
- Credit: André Langlois
A driver has been arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist near Canary Wharf while being pursued by police.
At around 12.17pm today - April 12 - police on the A13 requested a vehicle to stop.
The car failed to do and a pursuit was authorised; the vehicle later collided with a motorcycle on Aspen Way.
Officers arrested the driver after he left the vehicle - he was taken to hospital as a precaution.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-changing or life-threatening.
After a period of disruption all roads have reopened.