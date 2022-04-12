News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Car crashes into motorcyclist after police chase on A13

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 4:49 PM April 12, 2022
Car chase from A13 in Newham to Aspen Way, E14

A car crashed into a motorcyclist on Aspen Way earlier today - April 12 - after failing to stop when requested by police - Credit: André Langlois

A driver has been arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist near Canary Wharf while being pursued by police.

At around 12.17pm today - April 12 - police on the A13 requested a vehicle to stop.

The car failed to do and a pursuit was authorised; the vehicle later collided with a motorcycle on Aspen Way.

Officers arrested the driver after he left the vehicle - he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-changing or life-threatening.

After a period of disruption all roads have reopened.

