A car crashed into a motorcyclist on Aspen Way earlier today - April 12 - after failing to stop when requested by police - Credit: André Langlois

A driver has been arrested after crashing into a motorcyclist near Canary Wharf while being pursued by police.

At around 12.17pm today - April 12 - police on the A13 requested a vehicle to stop.

The car failed to do and a pursuit was authorised; the vehicle later collided with a motorcycle on Aspen Way.

Officers arrested the driver after he left the vehicle - he was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with injuries that are not life-changing or life-threatening.

After a period of disruption all roads have reopened.