Police hunt after stabbing in Cable Street: One man hurt

Published: 1:03 PM January 20, 2021   
Stabbing in Cable Street near Shadwell station and Watney Market

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Shadwell. 

A 46-year-old man was found with stab wounds when police arrived in Cable Street, near Shadwell station, and was taken to hospital.  

But his injuries were neither life threatening or life changing, Scotland Yard has confirmed. 

The officers arrived on the scene with paramedics at 6.45pm on Monday, January 18, following calls to 999 that a suspect had been seen in the street near Watney Market armed with a knife.  

They are looking for the attacker. No arrests have been made. 

An appeal for witnesses who may have seen Monday’s attack has been started, urging anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference CAD5765/18JAN, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800-555111. 

Tower Hamlets News

