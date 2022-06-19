Police appeal to identify man in investigation into Subway robbery
- Credit: Met Police
Do you recognise this man?
Police are looking to identify the man pictured as part of their investigation into a robbery at a fast-food restaurant in Tower Hamlets, on March 7.
A man walked into a Subway on Commercial Road at 7:23pm, ordering a meal before threatening an employee with an item believed to be a gun.
He then stole some cash from behind the counter before leaving on foot. Nobody was injured, though the employee was left shaken.
Police were called an hour later, though the person could not be found.
He is described as a white man who was wearing a camouflage-style jacket, grey jogging bottoms and a beanie-style hat. His face was covered and he was carrying a black Nike holdall.
Det Const Nathan Rock, from the Met's Flying Squad, said: "I would encourage anyone who recognises the person in this image to come forward immediately.
“I would also ask drivers who were in the area with dash cams to check for any footage that may show the suspect walking away from the scene."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6587/07Mar.
To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.