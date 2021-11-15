Police have released these images of a man who they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation. - Credit: BTP

A man who reportedly behaved aggressively and violently at Aldgate East Underground station while travelling with three children is sought by police.

British Transport Police (BTP) has said the incident happened at the station in Whitechapel around 7pm on Friday (November 12).

One of the three children was in a pushchair.

Investigating officers have released images of a man who they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

They are urging the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 481 of 12/11/2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org/.