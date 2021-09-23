Published: 8:06 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 8:19 PM September 23, 2021

A police officer in east London has been dismissed after his conviction in court for criminal damage and been barred from joining in future.

Pc Bilal Aziz, serving in the Met’s Central East Command in Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, was found to have “breached standards of professional behaviour with discreditable conduct”.

What he did was “gross misconduct", a special case hearing was told on September 17. The hearing ruled that Aziz "be dismissed without notice”. But Scotland Yard gave no further details.

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... no place for Aziz in the Met - Credit: Mike Brooke

“His actions were completely unacceptable,” the Met’s Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said. “The outcome of this hearing demonstrates that there is no place for such behaviour in the Metropolitan Police.”

Aziz was convicted at Romford magistrates’ court in January of causing criminal damage in a dispute with a neighbour, issued with a restraining order and made to pay compensation to his victim.

Officer dismissed for criminal damage - Credit: Met Police

He has also been placed on the “police barred” list, Scotland Yard confirmed.