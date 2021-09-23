News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Police officer sacked after criminal conviction

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 8:06 PM September 23, 2021    Updated: 8:19 PM September 23, 2021
Met officer dismissed for criminal damage

Met officer dismissed for criminal damage - Credit: Met Police

A police officer in east London has been dismissed after his conviction in court for criminal damage and been barred from joining in future. 

Pc Bilal Aziz, serving in the Met’s Central East Command in Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, was found to have “breached standards of professional behaviour with discreditable conduct”. 

What he did was “gross misconduct", a special case hearing was told on September 17. The hearing ruled that Aziz "be dismissed without notice”. But Scotland Yard gave no further details. 

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett...  no place for Aziz in the Met

Det Chief Supt Marcus Barnett... no place for Aziz in the Met - Credit: Mike Brooke

“His actions were completely unacceptable,” the Met’s Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said. “The outcome of this hearing demonstrates that there is no place for such behaviour in the Metropolitan Police.”  

Aziz was convicted at Romford magistrates’ court in January of causing criminal damage in a dispute with a neighbour, issued with a restraining order and made to pay compensation to his victim.  

Officer dismissed for criminal damage

Officer dismissed for criminal damage - Credit: Met Police

You may also want to watch:

He has also been placed on the “police barred” list, Scotland Yard confirmed.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
  2. 2 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
  3. 3 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
  1. 4 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
  2. 5 Authorities urged to act against 'terrifying' Isle of Dogs car races
  3. 6 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
  4. 7 Man who died in Mile End park named
  5. 8 Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing
  6. 9 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
  7. 10 Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have made an arrest in the murder investigation launched after a man was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park

Metropolitan Police

Man found with stab injuries in Stepney

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Anton Welio and Stephanie Smillie... each jailed five years for string of cashpoint robberies

Crime

Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints

Mike Brooke

person
Justice for 24-year-old NHS worker David Gomoh... described as “a charismatic, intelligent and focused young gentleman”

David Gomoh's killers jailed 101 years total for Canning Town murder

Mike Brooke

person
Arrest... the moment youth is taken into custody in Shoreditch

'Food delivery' youth in suspect Shoreditch drugs bust

Mike Brooke

person