Police officer sacked after criminal conviction
- Credit: Met Police
A police officer in east London has been dismissed after his conviction in court for criminal damage and been barred from joining in future.
Pc Bilal Aziz, serving in the Met’s Central East Command in Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney, was found to have “breached standards of professional behaviour with discreditable conduct”.
What he did was “gross misconduct", a special case hearing was told on September 17. The hearing ruled that Aziz "be dismissed without notice”. But Scotland Yard gave no further details.
“His actions were completely unacceptable,” the Met’s Borough Commander Marcus Barnett said. “The outcome of this hearing demonstrates that there is no place for such behaviour in the Metropolitan Police.”
Aziz was convicted at Romford magistrates’ court in January of causing criminal damage in a dispute with a neighbour, issued with a restraining order and made to pay compensation to his victim.
You may also want to watch:
He has also been placed on the “police barred” list, Scotland Yard confirmed.
Most Read
- 1 Man in 30s dies after Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 2 Man who stabbed teen at Crossharbour station found guilty of murder
- 3 Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing
- 4 Concern growing for man last seen at Bow Road station
- 5 Authorities urged to act against 'terrifying' Isle of Dogs car races
- 6 Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid
- 7 Man who died in Mile End park named
- 8 Two men arrested in connection with Shadwell double stabbing
- 9 Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man
- 10 Teenager suffers 'life-changing' injuries after alleged attack in Shadwell