East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Illegal rave raided by police at disused railway arch in Bow

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 7:21 PM March 1, 2021    Updated: 7:23 PM March 1, 2021
20 partygoers detained in illegal rave in Bow

20 partygoers detained in illegal rave in Bow - Credit: Met Police

An illegal Saturday night "mad rave" packed with 100 revellers in a derelict railway arch in Bow breaching Covid emergency regulations was raided by police who arrested 20 revellers. 

Officers were called to Tidworth Road, off Bow Road, at 1.30am where a bricked up arch under  the Fenchurch Street railway had been broken into and wooden crates used to build an improvised liquor bar. 

Tidworth Road in Bow where illegal rave was staged

Tidworth Road in Bow... where illegal rave was staged in a disused railway arch - Credit: Google

“It’s mad that people break the rules despite loss of a life from this virus,” Chief Insp Pete Shaw said. “Some people are selfishly putting others at risk. Events like this could cause further delays to the roadmap recovery by creating a breeding ground for the virus.”

Around 100 people had joined in the rave. Many fled when officers arrived, escaping through Tower Hamlets cemetery park towards Mile End. 

Police detained 20 partygoers, each being reported for fixed £800 penalty notices and have warned that they’ll continue shutting down illegal raves.

Tower Hamlets News

