East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Three stabbed in Chrisp Street chicken shop

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 1:27 PM June 27, 2022
Chrisp Street in Poplar, Tower Hamlets

Chrisp Street in Poplar, Tower Hamlets - Credit: Google

Three men who were stabbed in a chicken shop in the early hours this morning have been treated in hospital.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that men with stab wounds approached police officers on routine patrol in East India Dock Road, Poplar, just after midnight today (June 27).

The knife attack is believed to have taken place in a chicken shop on the nearby Chrisp Street.

Both men were taken to an east London hospital by the London Ambulance Service where their injuries were assessed as being non-life changing.

A third man, who is also thought to have been assaulted in the same food outlet, was subsequently found with stab wounds, and was also taken to hospital with injuries which were are also not  life-threatening.

Officers, including firearms officers, were deployed to the area following the incident to prevent any further violence. 

An investigation into what took place is under way.

At this early stage there have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting reference 013/27JUN.

