Prison sentence increased for 'violent and dangerous' man

Published: 8:05 AM October 14, 2021

A “violent and dangerous” man has had his jail sentence extended by two years and three months following a series of attacks he carried out on lone women.

Ali Husseini, 27, of Poplar High Street, was initially sentenced at the Old Bailey on August 6 to six years and nine months in prison.

The sentencing was for two counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault.

This follows a series of attacks Husseini carried out on women in a pedestrian subway under the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach road.

Police and the crown prosecution service felt Husseini’s sentence was “unduly” and “lenient” and referred the case to the attorney general.

Yesterday (October 13), judges at the royal courts of justice reviewed the facts of the case and quashed his original sentence handing him a new sentence of nine years’ imprisonment.

This was a result of the bench accepting the offences did not involve “sophisticated planning”, but the choice of remote location in which Husseini could hide and wait was a “considerable aggravating factor”.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm and prevention order for ten years upon his release and will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Charlotte Baghurst, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: "Husseini is a violent and dangerous man and it is right that he will serve a longer term in prison for his awful crimes.

“I hope that this will enable these brave victims to feel safer in their communities and get their lives back on track.

"He carried out a number of predatory and prolonged attacks on lone women as they went about their day-to-day business and instilled fear in women and girls for a number of weeks.”



