A provisional trial date has been set for David Cheres, who stands accused of murdering a woman in Whitechapel last year - Credit: Google Maps

A provisional trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering a woman in Whitechapel last year.

Tiprat Argatu, 43, was found by police in Hadfield House on the morning of January 24, 2021.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from neck and head injuries.

David Cheres, 19, of Ellen Street, was subsequently charged with her murder.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge on August 2 last year.

A provisional trial date of October 17, 2022 was set at the Old Bailey this morning (April 25).

A review hearing will take place on August 19 at the same court.