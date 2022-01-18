A man who repeatedly raped and attacked a woman in her home - including spitting and urinating on her - has been jailed.

Charles Akpoveta, a delivery driver living in Luton, travelled to London on February 29 2020 to meet with a 28-year-old woman he had made contact with via a social media app.

They went to her flat in Tower Hamlets and had consensual sex, but afterwards, Akpoveta’s mood changed and he spat in her face.

The woman asked him to leave but he refused, locking and chaining her front door.

Over the next two to three hours, Akpoveta carried out a number of assaults on the woman, including beating, biting, strangling and urinating on her.

During the course of the night, the woman was able to call the police, who arrived and arrested Akpoveta. He was later charged with multiple offences.

In November last year, Akpoveta was found guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court of four counts of rape; three counts of assault by penetration; three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

These convictions were along with three counts of assault by beating at a previous trial in October 2020.

The 33-year-old was jailed for 17 years at the same court yesterday (Monday, January 17).

Met Police Detective Constable Matthew Cooksey said: “First and foremost, I would like to commend the victim of these attacks for her bravery and determination throughout the investigation, in particular dealing with two cross examinations across two trials and her unwavering commitment to working with detectives throughout.

“Her strength of character is inspiring.

“Throughout our investigation, Akpoveta paraded as a man who had been wrongly accused, claiming that everything which he subjected the victim to was consensual.

“This couldn’t have been further from the truth.

“I hope that today’s result will give the victim some respite, and also demonstrate the Met’s determination in ending violence against women and girls and bringing predatory offenders to justice."