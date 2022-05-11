Bow rapper Wiley is wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with an alleged assault and burglary in Forest Gate last year - Credit: PA Wire

Bow rapper Wiley is wanted by police for failing to attend a court hearing related to ongoing charges of assault and burglary.

The 42-year-old, real name Richard Kylea Cowie Jr, stands accused of breaking into the flat of former kickboxer Ali Jacko on August 28 last year.

Wiley reportedly smashed plates and assaulted Mr Jacko after breaking into his flat on Romford Road in Forest Gate.

He was subsequently charged with assault by beating and burglary with intent to cause criminal damage.

Newham MPS has confirmed the performer failed to attend a hearing relating to the charges at Snaresbrook Crown Court on November 11.

Police now wish to find Wiley, whose last known location was in Tower Hamlets.

Anyone with information is asked to call 07747 209885 or tweet @MetCC quoting his name.

To remain anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.