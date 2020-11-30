Police appeal after man reportedly exposed himself to young girl near Canary Wharf
- Credit: Archant
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to identify after a report of indecent exposure near Canary Wharf.
About 5.15pm on Sunday, May 31, a man exposed himself to a young girl in Lovegrove Walk.
He didn’t speak to the girl or touch her.
The man then walked off in the direction of Preston Road.
The girl, who is younger than 13, told her mother, who then called police.
The man is described as white and aged between 20 and 30.
PC Daniel Olney, who is investigating, said: “I am keen to identify the man in the image as part of our ongoing investigation.
“This was understandably an upsetting incident for the young girl and her family.
“We are keen to identify the person responsible as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 6066/31May, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.