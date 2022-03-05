Jailed: Man who attacked three people in linked Whitechapel stabbings

Rohit Miah, 23, of Mile End Road, Tower Hamlets was jailed for a total of nine years - Credit: Met Police

A man who attacked three people in two linked stabbings in Whitechapel has been jailed.

Rohit Miah, 23, was involved in two violent incidents on the night of April 9 and 10 last year.

Around 10pm on April 9 in the Whitechapel Road area, Miah was involved in a dispute with a man he knew and punched him in the face, breaking his nose.

He also stabbed a second man in the arm.

Both went to hospital for treatment and, after being discharged, the man who suffered the facial injury went to confront Miah.

Around 1.45am on April 10, there was another altercation in Whitechapel Road.

Miah stabbed the victim twice and also stabbed a second man who had come to assist his friend.

Ismail Mirza, 18, was with Miah and armed with a metal bar, which he was seen swinging during the altercation.

The stabbed men were admitted to hospital for treatment but neither had injuries that were deemed life-threatening.

Miah and Mirza were located by police on April 19, arrested and charged.

Miah, of Mile End Road, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, March 3, to nine years in jail after being found guilty of three counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of affray.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

Ismail Mirza, 18 of Westferry Road, Isle of Dogs was sentenced to 12 months at a youth offender institution, suspended for 18 months - Credit: Met Police

Mirza, of Westferry Road on the Isle of Dogs, was sentenced at the same hearing to 12 months at a youth offender institution, suspended for 18 months, after admitting affray.

He was also ordered to attended a rehabilitation programme for 12 months and undertake 60 hours of unpaid work.

Det Con Mario Toumazou of the Met’s Central East public protection unit, who led the investigation, said: "This was a challenging investigation where people were reluctant to come forward but the tenacious work of police has resulted in Miah being put behind bars.

"I hope this sentencing sends out a strong message to those intent on causing violence – your actions will not be tolerated by your communities and you will face the consequences of your actions in the courts."