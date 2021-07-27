Community patrols to stamp out Poplar's street crime
A community safeguarding team has been out and about in Poplar to make a stand against antisocial behaviour on the streets.
Parkguard has been taken on by Poplar Harca housing organisation to work with young people said to be at risk of being involved in street crime.
The aim is to prevent "major altercations” among teenagers which would "benefit their families and the community".
The housing and regeneration body uses Parkguard, which has been working with the Met Police for almost 20 years, to patrol its estates and parks.
“We have learnt that nothing works in isolation,” Parkguard’s operations director Jean-Pierre Rossouw explained. “It's only through collaboration that you achieve long-term, sustainable results for communities.”
Poplar Harca’s aim is “creating a safe public environment” through its own Spotlight youth service, while using Parkguard to tackle incidents of racism, vandalism, noise nuisance or domestic violence head-on, at the same time helping people be aware of how to report issues.
