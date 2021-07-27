News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Community patrols to stamp out Poplar's street crime

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 10:49 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 11:29 AM July 27, 2021
Parkguard patrol aimed at creating safe public environment

Parkguard patrol aimed at creating safe public environment - Credit: Poplar Harca

A community safeguarding team has been out and about in Poplar to make a stand against antisocial behaviour on the streets.  

Parkguard has been taken on by Poplar Harca housing organisation to work with young people said to be at risk of being involved in street crime.  

Spotlight youth workers on outreach meeting youngsters at Langdon Park in Poplar during the Covid pandemic.

Spotlight youth workers on outreach meeting youngsters at Langdon Park in Poplar during the Covid pandemic. - Credit: Rehan Jamil

The aim is to prevent "major altercations” among teenagers which would "benefit their families and the community".  

The housing and regeneration body uses Parkguard, which has been working with the Met Police for almost 20 years, to patrol its estates and parks. 

Man and dog... ready to keep parks safe

Man and dog... ready to keep parks safe - Credit: Parkguard

“We have learnt that nothing works in isolation,” Parkguard’s operations director Jean-Pierre Rossouw explained. “It's only through collaboration that you achieve long-term, sustainable results for communities.”  

You may also want to watch:

Poplar Harca’s aim is “creating a safe public environment” through its own Spotlight youth service, while using Parkguard to tackle incidents of racism, vandalism, noise nuisance or domestic violence head-on, at the same time helping people be aware of how to report issues.   

Most Read

  1. 1 Leyton Orient boss Jackett full of praise for Sotiriou after Magpies win
  2. 2 Ice cream parlour with 'no added sugar' to open in Canary Wharf
  3. 3 Nine Tower Hamlets secondary schools rated outstanding by Ofsted
  1. 4 Poplar MP tells court: 'I fled home when brother said I was possessed'
  2. 5 Flooding causes road and rail disruption across east London
  3. 6 Fire Brigade deluged with calls for help as floods sweep east London
  4. 7 MP reported ex-husband to police for alleged 'harassment', trial hears
  5. 8 Apsana Begum's ex-husband may be behind housing bids, trial hears
  6. 9 'Set deadline to remove cladding,' Tower Hamlets mayor urges
  7. 10 Man arrested following triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs
Docklands News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MP Apsana Begum at a 2020 Parliamentary debate on Westferry housing in her constituency

Snaresbrook Crown Court

Poplar and Limehouse MP's trial on housing fraud charges set to start

Mike Brooke

person
Pepper Street stabbing Isle of Dogs

Knife Crime

No arrests after triple stabbing in Isle of Dogs

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
cctv image

Crime

Appeal after man 'spits at woman' travelling through east London

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
A pensioner was taken to hospital after a fatal collision

London Ambulance Service

Man dies on Isle of Dogs

Jon King

Author Picture Icon