Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Published: 2:07 AM October 29, 2021

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Ranjith Kankanamalage died in a cemetery in Mile End in August.

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (October 27), and taken into custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed.

Ranjith, who was 50, was found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in Southern Grove at 7am on August 16.

An ambulance was called and fast response paramedics arrived.

But Ranjith, also known as Roy, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination later found the cause of death to be a blunt force trauma to the head.

A 36-year-old man previously arrested in connection with his death has been released on bail to mid-November, while police investigations continue.