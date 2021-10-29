News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

person

Mike Brooke

Published: 2:07 AM October 29, 2021   
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August - Credit: Met Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after Ranjith Kankanamalage died in a cemetery in Mile End in August. 

The 41-year-old was arrested on Wednesday (October 27), and taken into custody, Scotland Yard has confirmed. 

Ranjith, who was 50, was found in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park in  Southern Grove at 7am on August 16.

An ambulance was called and fast response paramedics arrived.

But Ranjith, also known as Roy, was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination later found the cause of death to be a blunt force trauma to the head. 

You may also want to watch:

A 36-year-old man previously arrested in connection with his death has been released on bail to mid-November, while police investigations continue. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  2. 2 Study asks: why are canals and rivers a watery lifeline during pandemic?
  3. 3 Stolen bikes being recycled in Mile End by police
  1. 4 Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel
  2. 5 Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines
  3. 6 Isle of Dogs man who murdered teenager at Crossharbour DLR sentenced to 27 years
  4. 7 Building new tower block starts on Limehouse Triangle 'wildlife site'
  5. 8 Man charged after triple stabbing on night bus in Mile End
  6. 9 14 charged with alleged drug dealing and money laundering offences
  7. 10 19 arrested and cash seized in East End dawn drug raids
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbord Square development at Wood Wharf

Housing News

Luxury Canary Wharf flats going for lower rent set by the council

Mike Brooke

person
A list of road and rail works affecting Redbridge in the next seven days.

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
ELA45 2021 DEATH PLUNGE.Dead man in Bow.Priestman Point.James Aquilina

Man killed after fall from Bow tower block

Mike Brooke

person
Night Tube at Oxford Circus

Why TfL won't restart the night tube on Jubilee line just yet

Mike Brooke

person