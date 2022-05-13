News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Section 60 in place across Tower Hamlets after Stepney stabbing

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:50 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 5:59 PM May 13, 2022
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand in Ben Jonson Road, Stepney this afternoon

Stop and search powers have been authorised across Tower Hamlets after a teenager was stabbed in Stepney this afternoon.

Police were called to Ben Jonson Road shortly before 2.30pm on Friday, May 13, where a 17-year-old boy was found suffering a serious hand injury. 

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Police say there has been no arrest at this stage and an investigation is underway.

A Section 60 order has been put in place for much of the borough until 7am tomorrow (Saturday, May 14). 

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act empowers police officers to stop and search anyone in a certain area without needing reasonable grounds for suspicion.

It applies for a specified time period only and is authorised by a senior officer in response to concerns about serious violence.

Anyone who saw the stabbing and has yet to speak with police is asked to call 101, providing reference 4193/13may, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

