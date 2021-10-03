Published: 6:34 PM October 3, 2021

Police hunting a sex pervert in the East End have released an image of a man they are trying to identify following seven incidents of indecent exposure.

They have increased patrols in the areas where the incidents were reported between August 30 and September 28 around Poplar, Bow, Mile End, Bromley-by-Bow and Stepney.

The man wearing a mask cycled up behind women before exposing himself or carrying out sexual assault or acts of indecency.

Witnesses describe him wearing a black zip hoody, grey joggers, chequered baseball cap and possibly a bike lock around his neck. His bike is black and silver.

First incident on August 30 was in Poplar at 11pm in Upper North Street by Bartlett Park. Three more were reported the next evening, August 31, at 10.20pm in Watts Grove, Bromley-by-Bow, then five minutes later in Burdett Road, Mile End, and 20 minutes after that in St Stephen’s Road in Bow.

The next time was in Bromley-by-Bow on September 2, at 6.45pm in Navigation Road, off Gillender Street by the Limehouse Cut.

He was reported again on September 12 in Stepney after an incident at 1.30am along Commercial Road, near Albert Gardens, and on September 28 in Mile End around 11.40pm along Burdett Road.

Police are appealing for information and for any victims who haven’t yet come forward, to call 101, tweet @MetCC quoting CAD286/29SEP21, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.