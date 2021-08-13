Jailed: Sex predator who attacked 5 women in east London

Published: 11:57 AM August 13, 2021

A sexual predator has been jailed for a spate of attacks on women across east London.

Olaleye Fadare was finally caught in Whitechapel when he unwittingly assaulted an off-duty woman police officer waiting at a bus-stop in Middlesex Street near the Aldgate one-way system.

Detectives linked him to four other attacks 16 days before, all on the same day, including a schoolgirl and two mothers out with their young children.

The 39-year-old stalker was also traced through his bank payment card which had been declined when he tried buying food at a store and ran off — it placed him in the neighbourhood at the time of two assaults.

Fadare targeted his first victim in Chingford on October 20 last year, then three others in the next four hours at Hackney Marshes and Leyton.

A 23-year-old women was assaulted while going to work, then a 15-year-old at a bus stop on her way to school.

His third victim was a 31-year-old mother out with her child by a footbridge at Lea Valley Park, then a 30-year-old also with her child in the park who managed to break free from his grip and escape.

“Fadare is a sexual predator who targeted the most vulnerable women he could find,” Det Sgt Darren Case said.

“He picked out a schoolgirl and two mothers with their children in secluded areas and thought this would help conceal his crimes — but he was wrong.”

Fadare was finally caught in Middlesex Street just over a fortnight later on November 5.

This time he had unknowingly targeted an off-duty police officer who followed him afterwards and alerted colleagues who arrested him. Detectives then linked him to the four previous attacks using CCTV footage to plot his movements and times when and where attacks had taken place.

The women later picked him out at an identity parade.

Fadare, from Upton Road in Enfield, was sentenced at Snaresbrook crown court on August 11 to 25 months after previously admitting the five sexual assaults.

He was also handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention order and has been ordered to sign the Sex Offenders register.