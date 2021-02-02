Police raid suspected cannabis café in Spitalfields

Published: 7:48 AM February 2, 2021

24 males were found by police hiding in a space between buildings during the raid in Shadwell. - Credit: Google Maps

Twenty-four males who tried to flee a suspected cannabis café face fines of up to £200 for breaking Covid-19 rules.

People got into the suspected café in Spitalfields using an intercom. They even had CCTV set up to monitor those who wanted to get inside.

Officers carrying out a misuse of drugs warrant raided a commercial premises in Osbourn Street on Thursday, January 28 after being tipped off.

Ch Insp Pete Shaw said: "My officers risked their own lives to apprehend a group of people who appeared to have no care for themselves or for protecting the lives of others with this brazen breach of the current restrictions."

A number of males leapt out of windows and onto the roofs of neighbouring buildings after the police forced their way in.

Police came across the 24 males hiding in a space between buildings during the chase that followed.

They were reported for £200 fines under health protection regulations. One of the males was also arrested in relation to immigration offences and taken into custody. He has been passed to the Immigration Services.

Another six males were found inside the premises which was being used as a place to smoke cannabis. They were reported for fines too.

Ch Insp Shaw said: "This activity was part of our ongoing partnership work in Tower Hamlets to support our communities by targeting those involved in anti-social behaviour, gangs and drug supply.

"My officers will continue to patrol Tower Hamlets in an attempt to reduce anti-social behaviour and to enforce the Covid legislation where necessary."