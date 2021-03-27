Published: 4:19 PM March 27, 2021 Updated: 4:50 PM March 27, 2021

Alfie Atherton from Bow (left) and accomplice Reed Roberts from Clerkenwell jailed for smash-and-grab raids - Credit: Met police

A “smash and grab” raider who snatched £40,000 in cash and perfume in a series of West End robberies with an accomplice has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

Alfie Atherton, a 29-year-old from Saxon Road in Bow, has a criminal record for robberies who was caught yet again on CCTV after his latest escapades.

He threatened a security guard with a Rambo knife and smashed store windows with concrete blocks.

Atherton was sentenced on Friday, March 26, at Snaresbrook Crown Court along with 30-year-old Reed Roberts from Clerkenwell who got seven-and-a-half years.

Atherton pleaded guilty to robbery, attempted burglary and possessing a “bladed article” in public, while Roberts admitted two robberies.

The pair were arrested by the Met’s Flying Squad after detectives skimmed CCTV footage from robberies by motorbike raiders in Clerkenwell Road, Oxford Street and New Bond Street.

“They caused chaos in the West End,” Det Con Lenny O’Keeffe said. “Atherton and Roberts threatened violence to steal cash and goods. Atherton caused £45,000 of damage at two stores.”

A cash transit van was held up in February last year when the driver was attacked by a masked raider in a motorcycle helmet and robbed of £22,000.

The raider jumped onto a waiting bike and sped off. A cash box was dumped in a street nearby after being cut open with an angle-grinder.

The pair were tracked on CCTV to a car park 15 minutes later, which the court heard was used as a "staging post" where they arrived in cars and switched to motorbikes to carry out the robberies.

Detectives later linked the pair to a “smash and grab” raid three days earlier near Oxford Street when a concrete slab was hurled through a department store window. Atherton was seen climbing through and filling a large rubble sack with £20,000 of perfume and aftershave and threatening a store security guard with a Rambo-style knife, then making his getaway along Carnaby Street.

Knife that Atherton threatened security guard with in raid on West End store - Credit: Met Police

The Flying Squad also linked Atherton to two attempted raids on designer stores in New Bond Street the following month. The window of one store was smashed with a concrete block, but the gang fled when a security guard reversed his vehicle into one of their bikes.

Detectives arrested Atherton at his home in Saxon Road, off Roman Road Market, and Roberts at his address in Compton Passage in Clerkenwell where cutting disks used in angle grinders was found in the boot of his car.

Atherton was forensically linked to a cutting disk found in the boot as well as his DNA on the cash box from the Clerkenwell heist, a concrete block used in New Oxford Street and the knife dumped in Carnaby Street.

Both hade previous convictions for “`smash and grab” robberies in the West End.