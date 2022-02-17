News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Jailed: Spitalfields man stole £8k worth of wine from Eataly

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 2:52 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 3:00 PM February 17, 2022
Shahed Ahmed, 41, of Thrawl Street, Spitalfields was jailed for 17 weeks.

Shahed Ahmed, 41, of Thrawl Street, Spitalfields was jailed for 17 weeks. - Credit: City of London Police

A Spitalfields man who stole more than £8,000 worth of wine from a restaurant has been jailed - three days after the theft.

Shahed Ahmed, of Thrawl Street, nicked 13 bottles of wine from Eataly in Bishopsgate - next to London Liverpool Street station - in the early hours of Wednesday, February 9.

CCTV footage captured the 41-year-old stealing the wine, which had a combined value of £8,100.75, while wearing a distinctive jacket and hat.

When he was arrested the next day by City of London Police, he was still wearing the same jacket and also had a small wrap of cocaine on him.

Ahmed pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates Court last Friday - February 11 - and was sentenced the next day to 17 weeks in custody for burglary and possession of class A drugs.

Det Sgt Gary Moorem, who led the investigation, said: "Our officers quickly identified, located and arrested Ahmed from the CCTV provided to us from Eataly by using our links into the local community.

"The speed in which Ahmed was jailed sends a strong message to criminals in the City that if you commit offences, our officers will swiftly find you and arrest."

London Live News
Tower Hamlets News

Don't Miss

Tower Bridge, leading into Tower Bridge Road where the chemical incident took place

London Live News

Man treated by paramedics after Tower Bridge chemical incident

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
LFB

London Live News

Firefighters rescue woman from burning flat in Whitechapel

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services outside the Two More Years bar and restaurant studios at Fish Island, Hackney

London Fire Brigade

People injured after pub collapses in Hackney Wick

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
John Kennedy, 31, was killed at The Railway Arms pub in Sutton Street, Shadwell on February 8, 1997.

London Live News

Family's plea on 25th anniversary of Shadwell pub murder

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon