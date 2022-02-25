News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Shadwell stabbing: Man slashed in face, abdomen near DLR station

Andrew Brookes

Published: 7:56 AM February 25, 2022
Watney Street at the junction with Cornwall Street in Shadwell, near where the attack happened

A man in his early 20s is in hospital with "life-changing injuries" after a stabbing in Shadwell last night.

The victim was slashed in the face and abdomen in the attack near Shadwell DLR and Overground stations.

Police say officers were called to Cornwall Street at 7.24pm on Thursday (February 24).

A Met spokesperson said: "Officers found a man in his early 20s with slash injuries to his face and abdomen.

"He has been taken to hospital with life changing injuries.

"A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing."

There have been no arrests at this stage.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Tower Hamlets News

