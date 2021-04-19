Man, 19, stabbed in Stepney Green Park
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old was stabbed in Stepney Green Park.
Officers were called to the park at 4.20pm on Sunday (April 18) to reports that a person had stab injuries.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS) before being taken to hospital with injuries that have been assessed as not life-threatening.
They now particularly want to speak to two women believed to have intervened and prevented the incident from escalating even further.
Det Con Tom May, the investigating officer, said: "I know a lot of people would have been in the area of the park at the time, and I would ask anyone that witnessed the altercation or anything they believe would assist our investigation to get in touch."
Witnesses can call police on 101 quoting CAD 4936/18APR21, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
