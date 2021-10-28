News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Has your bike been stolen? Police raid recovers 20 machines

Mike Brooke

Published: 4:02 PM October 28, 2021   
One of the 20 bikes recovered in east London police raid 

One of the 20 bikes recovered in east London police raid

Police have recovered 20 bikes in a dawn raid off the A12 near Victoria Park which are suspected to have been stolen. 

They have issued pictures of the bikes in an appeal for owners to come forward. 

“We’d like to return as many bikes and parts as possible to their owners,”  Sgt Robert Aston said. “We are glad to have recovered these bikes.” 

Police crime prevention roadshow at Victoria Park encouraging owners to get bikes security marked

Police crime prevention roadshow at Victoria Park encouraging owners to get bikes security marked

A search warrant was used at 5am on Wednesday, October 27, at commercial premises in Wick Lane in Old Ford, an industrial neighbourhood near Hackney Wick. 

The raid followed a tip off suggesting stolen bikes were being stored at the premises before selling online.  

Officers also recovered £50,000 cash along with the bikes, Scotland Yard  confirmed.  

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He was released under investigation.   

Bikes netted in police raid 

Bikes netted in police raid

Images released by the Met show 20 bikes now in their possession, including a fold-up. All have mostly black black frames. One has a distinctive black and pale blue frame, another an orange underside.  

Anyone who has reported their bike stolen should call 101 quoting CAD 930/27Oct, or email MO7mailbox-.NEProacticeunit@met.police.uk, giving proof of purchase.  

