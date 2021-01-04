Police impose stop-and-search after East End street violence
An emergency stop-and-search order was imposed by police over a large swathe of the East End at the weekend following two serious violent attacks in the street.
A Section 60 order was put in place over the E3 and E14 postal districts covering Mile End, Bow, Bromley-by-Bow, Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs.
The order came into force after the incidents on Saturday, January 2, and ran till 7am yesterday (Jan 3).
The order allowed police legal powers to stop and to search anyone in the street when there was evidence that serious violence had taken place or could take place.
“There were two linked serious assaults on Saturday evening,” a police spokesman said. “We authorised Section 60 search powers because of this, to reduce further violence."
The orders covered the whole of the E3 and E14 postal districts.
