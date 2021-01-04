News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Police impose stop-and-search after East End street violence 

Mike Brooke

Published: 12:34 PM January 4, 2021   
Met Police impose stop-and-search order

Met Police imposed a stop-and-search order after violent street attacks - Credit: Met Police

An emergency stop-and-search order was imposed by police over a large swathe of the East End at the weekend following two serious violent attacks in the street. 

A Section 60 order was put in place over the E3 and E14 postal districts covering Mile End, Bow, Bromley-by-Bow, Poplar, Limehouse and the Isle of Dogs. 

E3 postal district covering Bow, Bromley-by-Bow and Mile End

E3 postal districts of Bow, Bromley-by-Bow and Mile End where the stop-and-search order was imposed - Credit: Google

E14 postal districts of Poplar, Limehouse and Isle of Dogs

E14 postal districts of Poplar, Limehouse and Isle of Dogs where the police order was imposed - Credit: Google

The order came into force after the incidents on Saturday, January 2, and ran till 7am yesterday (Jan 3). 

The order allowed police legal powers to stop and to search anyone in the street when there was evidence that serious violence had taken place or could take place. 

Met Police bring in 24-hour stop-and-search

Met Police bring in 24-hour stop-and-search after violent attacks in East End - Credit: Met Police

“There were two linked serious assaults on Saturday evening,” a police spokesman said. “We authorised Section 60 search powers because of this, to reduce further violence."

The orders covered the whole of the E3 and E14 postal districts. 

