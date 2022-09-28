News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News > Crime

Taxi drivers charged with people smuggling offences

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 4:32 PM September 28, 2022
Men charged with kidnap, blackmail, aggravated vehicle taking and attempted grievous bodily harm after incident in Clayhall

The five men appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 28) - Credit: Ken Mears

Five taxi drivers from east London have appeared in court accused of people smuggling offences.

Alauddin Ahmad, 49, of Bigland Street, Shadwell; Amran Hussain, 40, of Devas Street, Bromley-by-Bow; Fozol Miah, 41, of Grange Road, Ilford; Kaysor Miah, 52, of Gale Street, Bow and Md Ahknu Hussain, 48, of Deal Street, Whitechapel appeared before Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 28).

The quintet have all been charged with attempting to facilitate breaches of immigration law.

It comes after a probe by the National Crime Agency – codenamed Operation Symbolry - into a London-based organised crime group allegedly involved in smuggling migrants into and out of the UK using lorries.

The five men were all bailed to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 26.

Tower Hamlets News
Ilford News

Don't Miss

A Dagenham girl, 16, was found guilty of criminal damage and theft at a T.K. Maxx store Picture: Cla

TK Maxx recalls products amid strangulation fears

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shea Gordon was fatally stabbed in Mile End's Lichfield Road

Mile End stabbing: Victim named and police make arrest

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
House temperature dial

Cost of Living

Q&A: What does the mini-budget mean for you?

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Martin Lewis has warned people to take a meter reading ahead of the October 1 energy price hike

Cost of Living

Martin Lewis issues meter reading warning ahead of energy price hike

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon