Taxi drivers charged with people smuggling offences

The five men appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 28) - Credit: Ken Mears

Five taxi drivers from east London have appeared in court accused of people smuggling offences.

Alauddin Ahmad, 49, of Bigland Street, Shadwell; Amran Hussain, 40, of Devas Street, Bromley-by-Bow; Fozol Miah, 41, of Grange Road, Ilford; Kaysor Miah, 52, of Gale Street, Bow and Md Ahknu Hussain, 48, of Deal Street, Whitechapel appeared before Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (September 28).

The quintet have all been charged with attempting to facilitate breaches of immigration law.

It comes after a probe by the National Crime Agency – codenamed Operation Symbolry - into a London-based organised crime group allegedly involved in smuggling migrants into and out of the UK using lorries.

The five men were all bailed to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on October 26.